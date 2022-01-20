Boner Fight for January 20th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: NOBODY CARES ABOUT WHAT’S HAPPENING TO THOSE PEOPLE.

Chamath Palihapitiya, the owner of the Golden State Warriors, recently said on his podcast that “nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs”.

via The Hill

Boner Candidate #2: GET THESE KIDS INTO LOCKDOWN.

Malik McDowell of the Cleveland Browns is being charged with public exposure of sex organs, aggravated battery of an officer and resisting an officer with violence after he was arrested while walking around naked outside several buildings.

via Larry Brown Sports