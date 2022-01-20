Sean Means Movie Reviews for January 20th, 2022

What I Saw:

The King’s Daughter – mermaid fantasy – theaters all over – 1 1/2 stars

“King Louis XIV’s quest for immortality leads him to capture and steal a mermaid’s life force, a move that is further complicated by his illegitimate daughter’s discovery of the creature.” via IMDB

Director: Sean McNamara

Starring: Pierce Brosnan, William Hurt, Benjamin Walker

Redeeming Love – Gold Rush romance – theaters all over – 2 1/2 stars

“Sold into prostitution as a child, Angel knows nothing but betrayal. Can her heart ever be mended? Based upon the novel by Francine Rivers.” via IMDB

Director: D.J. Caruso

Starring: Abigail Cowen, Tom Lewis, Famke Janssen