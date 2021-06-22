Avril Lavigne Makes Her TikTok Debut – With a Little Help from ‘Sk8er Boi’ Tony Hawk

Avril Lavigne took a trip back to 2002 for her TikTok debut. Lavigne dug out her striped tee and tie for a “Sk8er Boi” reunion with none other than the skating legend, Tony Hawk.
Lavigne and Hawk honored “Go Skateboarding” day with a few signature moves from Hawk as well as some wipeouts from Lavigne.
“He was a… @tonyhawk #GoSkateboarding #sk8rboi,” Lavigne captioned the video. “Go Skateboarding” day is an effort to make the sport more accessible.
Okay apparently we’re reliving 2002-2005 rn bc Avril Lavigne just made her TikTok debut with Tony Hawk?!?!? I’m obsessed pic.twitter.com/uytDBUg7O6
— Tomás Mier (@Tomas_Mier) June 21, 2021
Tony Hawk also announced a collaboration with Vans and non-profit Skateistan, which works to empower youth through skateboarding.
Did you skateboard when you were young? Did the song “Sk8er Boi” or Tony Hawk inspire you to do so?
