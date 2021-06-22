Lorde Announces ‘Solar Power’ Album Release Date & Tracklist, 2022 Tour & Eco-Conscious CD Alternative

Now that fans have absorbed Lorde’s new song, “Solar Power,” the New Zealand songstress has a release date for the album, the tracklist, and plans for a 2022 tour and environmentally safe alternative to a CD.

Lorde has announced that her new album, Solar Power, will arrive on August 20th. A tracklist for the album was also revealed. 12 songs will be featured on the new album, no features have been announced.

A 2022 tour will kick off in Lorde’s home country of New Zealand in February and will continue through June 2022. There will also be stops in the United States in Nashville, Detroit, Boston, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Santa Barbara.

After releasing “Solar Power” earlier in June, @Lorde has announced the release date of her third album of the same name, as well as a 2022 world tour.https://t.co/uFElkwDVKR — billboard (@billboard) June 21, 2021

As for how the album will be packaged, Lorde wants to make sure she’s being responsible by having, “an eco-conscious Music Box.” The box will be the same size, shape, and price of a CD, says Lorde, while being, “an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD.”

Lorde explains the story behind the album cover for #SolarPower https://t.co/qTXbwF0Y6O pic.twitter.com/8bv3ksyQHV — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 22, 2021

