Flogging Molly, Violent Femmes Announce Tour

Flogging Molly and the Violent Femmes have announced that they’ll be hitting the road this fall!

The tour kicks off on September 3 in Maryland Heights, Missouri, and wraps up on October 23 in Minneapolis. And yes, there is a Salt Lake date on October 19th at The Complex.

Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and THICK will be supporting acts.

Dave King of Flogging Molly said in a statement, “What a joy it is to announce our co-headline tour this coming September/October 2021 with the legendary Violent Femmes. We in the Flogging Molly family cannot wait to share the stage with such an amazing group, so please join us in celebrating the return of what we’ve all truly missed: the live music experience.”

Will you be trying to check out this tour? Have you ever seen Flogging Molly or Violent Femmes in concert before?