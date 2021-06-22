News

AFI is Coming to Salt Lake

Photo: Jiro Schneider

With their latest album, “Bodies” now out and everyone else doing it, AFI is head out on tour to support the new album and they will be landing in Salt Lake on Friday, March 18th at the Union Event Center. Ticket will go on sale this Friday, June 15th at 10 am!

Comments
