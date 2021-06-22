AFI is Coming to Salt Lake

Photo: Jiro Schneider

With their latest album, “Bodies” now out and everyone else doing it, AFI is head out on tour to support the new album and they will be landing in Salt Lake on Friday, March 18th at the Union Event Center. Ticket will go on sale this Friday, June 15th at 10 am!

We're thrilled to announce our return to the road with the #Bodies tour – coming to the U.S. in Feb/Mar 2022 with special guest, @ColdCave23. Tickets go on sale this Fri, 6/25, at 10AM local. Despair Faction pre-sales begin Wed, & local pre-sales on Thurs: https://t.co/SQR66BfCIS pic.twitter.com/PRxWNc58o4 — AFI (@AFI) June 21, 2021