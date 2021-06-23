Boner of the Day for June 23rd, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: DUMB LITTLE SO AND SOS’…..

Two teenagers are facing charges after firing off illegal fireworks and starting a major fire in Provo. via KUTV

Boner Candidate #2: THE WATERMELON WAS JUST TOO MUCH

A Georgia IKEA was attempting to celebrate Juneteenth by serving watermelon and fried chicken. via NY POST

Boner Candidate #3: HE DID IT ON THE WRONG TESTICLE

Dr. Raul Fernandez-Crespo is being fined for doing surgery on his patients wrong testicle. via Miami Herald

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: SMORES ASSAULT

A man in South Carolina called the cops on his girlfriend for assaulting him during an argument about S’mores. via The Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #2: JUST ADOPT A SHELTER PET WILL YOU

State Wildlife officials had to put down a Coyote that someone was keeping as a pet because it bit a neighborhood child. via KSL

Boner Candidate #3: NAZI NUT

An Austrian solider is in prison for almost 2 years for posing a picture of his swastika tattoo online. via Times of Israel