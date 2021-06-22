Boner Fight for June 22nd, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: THE WORST KEPT SECRET IN TALLAHASSEE.

Matt Gaetz, who is accused of sex trafficking, drugs, fake ids and other crimes reportedly made a game out of it. Gaetz would earn ‘points’ whenever his trafficked girls slept with married legislatures, or spending the night at a sorority house. The game even took inspiration from Harry Potter’s snitch from Quidditch, where anyone who slept with a specific conservative woman would win.

via Raw Story

Boner Candidate #2: THEY WERE GOOD NEIGHBORS UNTIL THIS HAPPENED

A married couple of gay men in Florida hung up a pride flag outside their home in celebration of their own sexuality as well as the rest of the LGBTQ’s community. The Home Owner’s Association decided that this wasn’t allowed, and fined the couple $50 despite previously allowing ‘political’ flags.

via The New York Times