BBC Releases Trailer For Career-Spanning Dave Grohl Video

The BBC has released a trailer for its upcoming Reel Stories interview with Dave Grohl.

In the clip, Grohl looks back at some of the career-defining moments in his career, from rising to fame with Nirvana to striking out on his own with Foo Fighters.

The full interview, conducted by Dermot O’Leary, will air Saturday, March 27th on BBC Two.

What do you do after you've been in the biggest band in the world? In Dave Grohl's case, you do it again with the @foofighters. 🎸 Reel Stories: Dave Grohl / Streaming from 27th March at 10:30pm / BBC iPlayer pic.twitter.com/5ucpZk5bcj — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) March 24, 2021

If you could sit down any rock star – living or dead – for a two-hour interview, who would it be?