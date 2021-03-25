News

BBC Releases Trailer For Career-Spanning Dave Grohl Video

Posted on

The BBC has released a trailer for its upcoming Reel Stories interview with Dave Grohl.

In the clip, Grohl looks back at some of the career-defining moments in his career, from rising to fame with Nirvana to striking out on his own with Foo Fighters.

The full interview, conducted by Dermot O’Leary, will air Saturday, March 27th on BBC Two.

If you could sit down any rock star – living or dead – for a two-hour interview, who would it be?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top