The Offspring Relive 2020 With Video For “Let The Bad Times Roll”

The Offspring’s new video for “Let The Bad Times Roll” remembers how we all spent the last year – going crazy at home.
The video starts with people finding ways to deal with pandemic boredom but quickly gets weird – including killer smartphones, singing toilet paper, and cockroaches in facemasks.
The Offspring have revealed a video for their new single "Let the Bad Times Roll" — and it's as trippy as you'd expect. https://t.co/WUWIrCaoQE
Let The Bad Times Roll is The Offspring’s first new album since 2012 and will be out on April 6th.
How will you remember the 2020 lockdown?
