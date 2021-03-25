The Offspring Relive 2020 With Video For “Let The Bad Times Roll”

The Offspring’s new video for “Let The Bad Times Roll” remembers how we all spent the last year – going crazy at home.

The video starts with people finding ways to deal with pandemic boredom but quickly gets weird – including killer smartphones, singing toilet paper, and cockroaches in facemasks.

The Offspring have revealed a video for their new single "Let the Bad Times Roll" — and it's as trippy as you'd expect. https://t.co/WUWIrCaoQE — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 25, 2021

Let The Bad Times Roll is The Offspring’s first new album since 2012 and will be out on April 6th.

