How Evanescence’s Amy Lee Got Her Groove Back

Amy Lee of Evanescence sat down with Forbes to discuss life and music while working on the band’s latest album.
Lee says that writing and releasing music from The Bitter Truth was a cathartic experience, saying, “A lot of this album is about-face the truth, face the bitter truths of our world and of my life and of heart.”
Lee also discusses her musical inspirations including Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” and Shirley Manson from the band Garbage.
NEWS | New Q&A of @AmyLeeEV with @Forbes! #Evanescence https://t.co/jqKNHoWXJO
— Games Of Evanescence (@GamesOfEV) March 25, 2021
The Bitter Truth is Evanescence’s first album of new material in 10 years and is released Friday, March 26.
Are you looking forward to new music from Evanescence? What do you think of the band’s newest music so far?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.