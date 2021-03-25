How Evanescence’s Amy Lee Got Her Groove Back

Amy Lee of Evanescence sat down with Forbes to discuss life and music while working on the band’s latest album.

Lee says that writing and releasing music from The Bitter Truth was a cathartic experience, saying, “A lot of this album is about-face the truth, face the bitter truths of our world and of my life and of heart.”

Lee also discusses her musical inspirations including Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” and Shirley Manson from the band Garbage.

The Bitter Truth is Evanescence’s first album of new material in 10 years and is released Friday, March 26.

Are you looking forward to new music from Evanescence? What do you think of the band’s newest music so far?