Weezer Announces Details of Livestream Event

Weezer has just announced details for an upcoming livestream event!

The band will be performing with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra and Youth Orchestra Los Angeles on April 16th.

This will be the first time Weezer performs songs from their album OK Human live.

Tix on sale now along w exclusive OK Human + show merch @ checkout https://t.co/8p3wwby443 Limited VIP tix for the 1st viewing on 4/16 are available + include a 30 min Q&A w us immediately after the show airs. Get ready for a night of streaming images (& sounds) to your head. pic.twitter.com/HxHYDf84Tf — weezer (@Weezer) March 25, 2021

You can get your tickets for the livestream at nocapshows.com.

Will you be tuning into Weezer’s livestream? What Weezer song would you love to hear with an orchestra?