Judge Says Soundgarden Not Withholding Royalties from Cornell’s Widow

A judge has said that the state of Washington throw out two of the six cases claiming Soundgarden has been withholding royalties from Chris Cornell’s wife, Vicky.

The judge has said that there was no evidence of the band keeping royalties from Vicky or that the band’s manager did not keep her best interests in mind.

Vicky sued Soundgarden in 2019 claiming the band owed her royalties and the rights to unreleased recordings.

Those seven unreleased tracks were some of Chris Cornell’s final work.

Do you think we’ll ever hear those unreleased Soundgarden songs? What Soundgarden song do you think was Cornell’s best?