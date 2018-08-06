Ben Affleck And Matt Damon Planning New Movie Based On McDonalds Monopoly Scam

Talk about ripped from the headlines

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are planning a new movie based on the McDonald’s Monopoly scam that was revealed just last week in an amazing story published by The Daily Beast. A retired cop figured out how to scam himself $24 million from McDonald’s Monopoly game over a dozen years back in the 90s. According to Deadline, 20th Century Fox is getting the rights and reuniting Affleck and Damon to star and produce, which they last did for Affleck’s Jersey Girl in 2004.

Reportedly Universal Pictures was also bidding for the film and would have put Kevin Hart in the lead, while Warner Bros. had been looking to use Steve Carell. Who would you rather see in the lead?