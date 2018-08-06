Here’s The Setlist From The Smashing Pumpkins’ 30th Anniversary Show

The amazing setlist for their 30th!
Not sure how the Smashing Pumpkins will top their 30th Anniversary celebration. Billy Corgan and company pulled out all the stops at New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center on Thursday night. The show, part of their “Shiny And Oh So Bright” reunion tour, was a star-studded affair with the band joined by a number of special guests.
30th Anniversary Series
Celebrity Skin with @Courtney Love
First up, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno took the stage for two songs followed by The Killers’ Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer for “Cherub Rock” and “1979”.
The band covered “Fly” with Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath and then Courtney Love came out for a pair of Hole songs and “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”.
Here’s the full setlist according to NME:
Rocket
Siva
Rhinoceros
Zero
The Everlasting Gaze
Stand Inside Your Love
Thirty-Three
Eye
Soma
Blew Away
Mayonaise
Bodies (with Chino Moreno) (First performance since 2008)
Snail (with Chino Moreno) (First full band performance since 2000)
Tonight, Tonight
Stairway to Heaven (Led Zeppelin cover)
Cherub Rock (with Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer of The Killers)
1979 (with Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer of The Killers)
Fly (Sugar Ray cover) (with Mark McGrath) (Live debut by Smashing Pumpkins)
Breaking the Law (Judas Priest cover) (with Mark McGrath) (Live debut by Smashing Pumpkins)
Today
Celebrity Skin (Hole cover) (with Courtney Love) (Live debut by Smashing Pumpkins)
Malibu (Hole cover) (with Courtney Love)
Bullet With Butterfly Wings (with Courtney Love)
Age of Consent (New Order cover) (with Peter Hook) (Live debut by Smashing Pumpkins)
Transmission (Joy Division cover) (with Peter Hook and Davey Havok)
Love Will Tear Us Apart (Joy Division cover) (with Peter Hook, Davey Havok, and Courtney Love) (Live debut by Smashing Pumpkins)
Encore:
Solara
Baby Mine (Betty Noyes cover)
