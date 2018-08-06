Here’s The Setlist From The Smashing Pumpkins’ 30th Anniversary Show

The amazing setlist for their 30th!

Not sure how the Smashing Pumpkins will top their 30th Anniversary celebration. Billy Corgan and company pulled out all the stops at New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center on Thursday night. The show, part of their “Shiny And Oh So Bright” reunion tour, was a star-studded affair with the band joined by a number of special guests.

30th Anniversary Series

Celebrity Skin with @Courtney Love

PNC Bank Arts Center. New Jersey. 8.2.18 pic.twitter.com/I03hzAjbLi — Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) August 3, 2018

First up, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno took the stage for two songs followed by The Killers’ Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer for “Cherub Rock” and “1979”.

The band covered “Fly” with Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath and then Courtney Love came out for a pair of Hole songs and “Bullet With Butterfly Wings”.

Here’s the full setlist according to NME:

Rocket

Siva

Rhinoceros

Zero

The Everlasting Gaze

Stand Inside Your Love

Thirty-Three

Eye

Soma

Blew Away

Mayonaise

Bodies (with Chino Moreno) (First performance since 2008)

Snail (with Chino Moreno) (First full band performance since 2000)

Tonight, Tonight

Stairway to Heaven (Led Zeppelin cover)

Cherub Rock (with Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer of The Killers)

1979 (with Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer of The Killers)

Fly (Sugar Ray cover) (with Mark McGrath) (Live debut by Smashing Pumpkins)

Breaking the Law (Judas Priest cover) (with Mark McGrath) (Live debut by Smashing Pumpkins)

Today

Celebrity Skin (Hole cover) (with Courtney Love) (Live debut by Smashing Pumpkins)

Malibu (Hole cover) (with Courtney Love)

Bullet With Butterfly Wings (with Courtney Love)

Age of Consent (New Order cover) (with Peter Hook) (Live debut by Smashing Pumpkins)

Transmission (Joy Division cover) (with Peter Hook and Davey Havok)

Love Will Tear Us Apart (Joy Division cover) (with Peter Hook, Davey Havok, and Courtney Love) (Live debut by Smashing Pumpkins)

Encore:

Solara

Baby Mine (Betty Noyes cover)