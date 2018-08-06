Action Star Steven Seagal Now Goodwill Ambassador For Russia

If one person could help improve relations with Russia it would have to be Steven Seagal

Seagal has been named a special envoy for humanitarian ties to the United States. Seagal’s unpaid position would “facilitate relations between Russia and the United States in the humanitarian field, including cooperation in culture, arts, public and youth exchanges.” The 66-year-old star was granted Russian citizenship in 2016 and has defended Putin’s policies, including the 2014 annexing of Crimea. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced the appointment on its Facebook page.