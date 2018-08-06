Vampire Weekend Confirms New Album Is Done

It’s been five years!

Get ready for new Vampire Weekend music. After they just announced the switch to Sony Music, Vampire Weekend has confirmed that their fourth album is finished and in the process of being mastered. Frontman Ezra Koenig made the announcement during the band’s set at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Earlier this year, the band teased a new song called “Flower Moon” at their gig in Ojai, California.

In late May, Vampire Weekend wrote on Instagram that their follow-up to 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City is “94.5% done.”