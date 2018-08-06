Guinness Will Open First US Brewery In 64 Years

Beer, like fruit, is better when it’s fresh!

They say Guinness tastes better in Ireland because it comes straight from the brewery so to test that theory they’ve opened one in the US, their first in 64 years.

But their iconic drink won’t be made states side, with the stout giant instead opting to brew their blond lager at the Maryland factory. Peter Simpson, the head brewer at the Open Gate Brewery in Dublin, said the decision to keep the stout made in Ireland was important because “it would feel wrong” to make it in the US.

Guinness has spent $90 million in hopes of attracting 300,000 visitors a year to the new Open Gate Brewery and Barrel House outside Baltimore, which opened on Friday.