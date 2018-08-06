Mike Shinoda Announces Solo Salt Lake Date

Hot off his LoveLoud Performance

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda is taking on a North American solo tour in support of his new album, Post Traumatic. It’s the latest installment of the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 am for everyone, but for the superfans, you can get your pre-sale and VIP packages tomorrow, August 7th at the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour website.

Mike Shinoda will hit up The Depot on November 8th. You can get tickets at Smith’s Tix.