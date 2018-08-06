MoviePass To Now Allow Only 3 Movies Per Month

Is This even one more reason to cancel?

First, the ran out of money. Then we had surge pricing. Then they started blacking out movies on their app. Then some movies just disappeared from the menu. Then people started to complain that they would drive to a theater to see a movie only to have it disappear before they could check in and get a ticket. Oh, then they raised their monthly membership price to $15 per month.

Struggling movie subscription service MoviePass will limit customers to three movies per month https://t.co/G0aMCZzb2u pic.twitter.com/71StTQtr7L — CNN (@CNN) August 6, 2018

Now according to Business Wire:

Beginning August 15, 2018, MoviePass subscribers will transition to the new plan upon their renewal, which gives subscribers up to three movies a month for $9.95, and up to a $5.00 discount for any additional movie tickets. Because only 15 percent of MoviePass members see four or more movies a month, we expect that the new subscription model will have no impact whatsoever on over 85 percent of our subscribers.

So they aren’t raising the price after all. If you haven’t already canceled, is this the final straw?