Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz celebrate seven years of marriage

Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden and actress Cameron Diaz celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Wednesday!

Madden shared his love for his wife on Instagram, writing, “Today 7 years married ❤️ Always dreamed of having a family like this. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal, and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth.”

Diaz replied to his post in the comments, writing, “I YOU MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal, and unconditional. Passionate and deep = OUR LOVE.”

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden celebrated seven years of marriage on Wednesday, and we're just going to bask in the glow of this lovely message he wrote her to celebrate their love 💞

