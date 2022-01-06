Rage Against the Machine No Longer Headlining Coachella 2022

Shutterstock

After a couple of years of trying to work around Covid-19, Coachella will need to find a new headliner for this year’s festival.

According to Billboard, Rage Against the Machine will no longer be headlining the event.

Coachella organizers are reportedly looking at Billie Eilish and Kanye West to fill the slots.

Despite dropping out of the festival, fans may still get a chance to see Rage Against the Machine when they attempt to finally kick off their reunion tour in March.

Kanye West will headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April, a source close to the artist said Wednesday.https://t.co/wAMsUVl4Xc — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 6, 2022

Are you disappointed that Rage Against the Machine dropped out of Coachella? Do you think the band ever really fit the format of the festival? Will you be trying to see them on tour this year?