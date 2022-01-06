A lot of people took up hobbies during the pandemic and that included guitar playing!
According to Fender’s CEO Andy Mooney, around 16 million Americans bought a guitar in 2021.
“We actually just completed a very comprehensive research project and found that in the U.S. alone 16 million entrants – seven percent of the entire population picked up a guitar, in many cases for the first time, last year,” Mooney told CNBC’s ‘The Exchange.’
Fender CEO Says COVID Pandemic Has Spurred New Interest In Guitar https://t.co/hbjm5cI7Za pic.twitter.com/xZrr5dlEAF
— Metal Injection (@metalinjection) January 6, 2022
“Pre-Covid, the industry was growing at 10 percent,” Mooney added. “At the height of Covid, it had grown at 35-plus percent. We anticipate it continuing to grow at least at the pre-Covid rate, if not more.”
Did you start playing an instrument during the pandemic? What kinds of hobbies did you pick up over the last year?
