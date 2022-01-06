Tom Morello Remembers First Time Meeting Chris Cornell

Shutterstock

Tom Morello shares some memories about his former Audioslave bandmate Chris Cornell in the latest issue of Metal Hammer.

Morello recalled meeting Cornell for the first time shortly after Rage Against The Machine broke up, introduced by mega-producer Rick Rubin.

He said Cornell “had a dark, Edgar Allan Poe poetry to him”, but turn to be “the most loving and generous guy.”

Tom Morello shares memories of Chris Cornell: “He had a dark poetry to him” https://t.co/i6FexSxqAW — metalhammer (@MetalHammer) January 6, 2022

The two would go on to form Audioslave and make three albums together, produced by Rubin.

Which Cornell project was your favorite?