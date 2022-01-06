Spoon Cover David Bowie In Honor Of 75th Birthday

Shutterstock

Spoon is paying tribute to the late, great David Bowie, in honor of the singer’s 78th birthday.

On Thursday, the band shared a cover of “I Can’t Give Everything Away”, the closing song from Bowie’s final album, Blackstar.

Spoon is set to release their first new album in five years, Lucifer on the Sofa, next month.

