Best Alternative & Indie Albums Out June 6

Shutterstock

Alt & Indie New Releases: June 6 Highlights

As summer starts to sizzle, the alt and indie scenes are heating up with a wave of essential new releases. From post-hardcore breakthroughs and ambient experiments to nostalgic reissues and stripped-down reinterpretations, June 6 delivers a lineup tailor-made for discerning ears. Whether you’re spinning vinyl, queuing up playlists, or just chasing something new, this week’s drops are packed with attitude, atmosphere, and artistry.

Turnstile – Never Enough

Baltimore’s post-hardcore heroes Turnstile return with Never Enough, a genre-leaping follow-up to Glow On. With surprising guest spots (Shabaka Hutchings on flute, Hayley Williams and Dev Hynes on vocals), the band leans into their melodic instincts without losing their ferocious edge. A must-spin for fans of forward-thinking punk.

Wavves – Spun

Wavves bounce back with Spun, their ninth album and first since 2021. Rooted in surf-punk chaos and recorded in Nathan Williams’ backyard shed, it’s a scorched-summer soundtrack that feels both raw and revitalized. Bonus: Travis Barker shows up behind the boards on lead single “Goner”.

Soccer Mommy – Evergreen (Stripped) EP

Soccer Mommy peels back the layers on Evergreen (Stripped), a six-song EP that reimagines her lush alt-pop in a spare, acoustic format. It’s intimate, haunting, and capped by a new standout, “She Is”, that glows in its minimalist glow.

Lifeguard – Ripped and Torn

Chicago trio Lifeguard make noise—and then some—on Ripped and Torn, their Matador debut. Splicing punk energy with dub textures and power-pop hooks, they sound like disaffected youth with tape decks full of daring influences. Their buzz is well-earned.

Christian Lee Hutson – Paradise Pop. 10 (Deluxe)

The Elliott Smith torchbearer unpacks his latest project with Paradise Pop. 10 (Deluxe), adding new sonic layers and alt-folk variations. “Rubberneckers” and other fan favorites get fresh treatments, showing off Hutson’s diaristic style and low-key charm.

Brian Eno & Beatie Wolfe – Lateral / Luminal

Two ambient records, one unified vision. Lateral and Luminal find Eno and Wolfe weaving dreamscapes from climate concerns, sonic minimalism, and digital-meets-analog alchemy. This is immersive art music—best consumed with headphones and time to spare.

Hayden Pedigo – I’ll Be Waving as You Drive Away

Pedigo closes his “Motor Trilogy” with an ambient-folk drift into the distance. Inspired by old television and small-town reveries, I’ll Be Waving as You Drive Away captures a sense of departure and daydream in every note.

Purelink – Faith

Brooklyn trio Purelink’s Faith is ambient electronica with a collaborative heart. Lush, abstract, and bolstered by voices like Loraine James and Angelina Nonaj, it’s a meditative swirl of feeling and texture—less album, more headspace.

Salem 66 – Salt (Reissue)

The Boston alt darlings of the ’80s return with a reissue of Salt, restoring their jangle-pop roots to a new generation. A perfect nostalgia hit for those who remember—and a compelling discovery for those who don’t.

McKinley Dixon – Magic, Alive!

Magic, Alive! confirms McKinley Dixon as one of alt-rap’s most poetic forces. The album is dense with imagery, lush with jazz-influenced instrumentation, and packed with the kind of lyrical depth that begs repeat listens.

Phoebe Rings – Aseurai

New Zealand dream-pop outfit Phoebe Rings debut with Aseurai, an album that floats between synth shimmer and lyrical introspection. There’s a cinematic quality to their sound—equal parts fantasy and reality.

Various Artists – Anthems: A Celebration of Broken Social Scene’s You Forgot It in People

Two decades later, You Forgot It in People still echoes—now refracted through covers by Maggie Rogers, Sylvan Esso, and Toro y Moi. This tribute compilation is more than nostalgia; it’s a testament to BSS’s lasting indie influence.

