Elliott Smith’s Pre-Fame Band Reissued on Vinyl

Shutterstock

Mic City Sons Reignites: Heatmiser’s Swan Song Gets 30th Anniversary Reissue

Nearly three decades after its initial release, Mic City Sons, the final album from Heatmiser—Elliott Smith’s pre-fame band—is being reissued by Third Man Records on July 25. The reissue includes a remastered version of the original record, along with 12 bonus tracks, such as demos, unreleased cuts, and a gripping “Christian Brothers” “Rock Version”. Listen to “Mic City” below.

Unreleased Gems and a Fresh Remaster

Originally intended as Heatmiser’s major-label debut, Mic City Sons was released in 1996 through Caroline Records following the band’s breakup. The dissolution stemmed in part from Smith’s meteoric rise as a solo artist, which, as bandmate Neil Gust recalls, derailed their shared plans: “He became such a thing on his own, and then just disappeared from the plans we’d made together. It sucked.”

Drummer Tony Lash, who helped assemble the reissue, described rediscovering the material as a vivid return to the band’s creative peak. “It brought me back to that time in a really visceral way,” Lash said. “It made me appreciate this creative space and creative life that we were able to sustain there for a little bit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords)

New Packaging and Formats

The reissue will be available in standard black vinyl as well as limited-edition colored variants. Pre-order from Bandcamp.

Tracklist

“Get Lucky”

“Plainclothes Man”

“Low-Flying Jets”

“Rest My Head Against the Wall”

“The Fix Is In”

“Eagle Eye”

“Cruel Reminder”

“You Gotta Move”

“Pop in G”

“Blue Highway”

“See You Later”

“Half Right”

“Cocksucker’s Blues”*

“I’m Over That Now”*

“Silent Treatment”*

“Burned Out, Still Glowing”*

“Rocker in C”*

“Get Lucky (Demo)”*

“Everybody Has It”*

“Dark Cloud”*

“Dirty Dream”*

“You Gotta Move (Demo)”*

“Christian Brothers (Rock Version)”*

“Untitled Instrumental”*

*Bonus tracks

A Final Glimpse of a Fading Band

This reissue sheds new light on a band that, for a fleeting moment, showed flashes of brilliance before being eclipsed by the solo legend of its most famous member. For longtime fans and new listeners alike, it’s a reminder of what might have been—and what still resonates.

Learn more about Third Man Records’ reissues or explore Elliott Smith’s official legacy site for further insights into his career.

More alt. rock news