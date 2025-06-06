Elliott Smith’s Pre-Fame Band Reissued on Vinyl

Mic City Sons Reignites: Heatmiser’s Swan Song Gets 30th Anniversary Reissue
Nearly three decades after its initial release, Mic City Sons, the final album from Heatmiser—Elliott Smith’s pre-fame band—is being reissued by Third Man Records on July 25. The reissue includes a remastered version of the original record, along with 12 bonus tracks, such as demos, unreleased cuts, and a gripping “Christian Brothers” “Rock Version”. Listen to “Mic City” below.
Unreleased Gems and a Fresh Remaster
Originally intended as Heatmiser’s major-label debut, Mic City Sons was released in 1996 through Caroline Records following the band’s breakup. The dissolution stemmed in part from Smith’s meteoric rise as a solo artist, which, as bandmate Neil Gust recalls, derailed their shared plans: “He became such a thing on his own, and then just disappeared from the plans we’d made together. It sucked.”
Drummer Tony Lash, who helped assemble the reissue, described rediscovering the material as a vivid return to the band’s creative peak. “It brought me back to that time in a really visceral way,” Lash said. “It made me appreciate this creative space and creative life that we were able to sustain there for a little bit.”
New Packaging and Formats
The reissue will be available in standard black vinyl as well as limited-edition colored variants. Pre-order from Bandcamp.
Tracklist
- “Get Lucky”
- “Plainclothes Man”
- “Low-Flying Jets”
- “Rest My Head Against the Wall”
- “The Fix Is In”
- “Eagle Eye”
- “Cruel Reminder”
- “You Gotta Move”
- “Pop in G”
- “Blue Highway”
- “See You Later”
- “Half Right”
- “Cocksucker’s Blues”*
- “I’m Over That Now”*
- “Silent Treatment”*
- “Burned Out, Still Glowing”*
- “Rocker in C”*
- “Get Lucky (Demo)”*
- “Everybody Has It”*
- “Dark Cloud”*
- “Dirty Dream”*
- “You Gotta Move (Demo)”*
- “Christian Brothers (Rock Version)”*
- “Untitled Instrumental”*
*Bonus tracks
A Final Glimpse of a Fading Band
This reissue sheds new light on a band that, for a fleeting moment, showed flashes of brilliance before being eclipsed by the solo legend of its most famous member. For longtime fans and new listeners alike, it’s a reminder of what might have been—and what still resonates.
Learn more about Third Man Records’ reissues or explore Elliott Smith’s official legacy site for further insights into his career.