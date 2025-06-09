Boner Of The Day For June 9th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: HE HAD AN EXCELLENT REASON FOR EXCEEDING THE SPEED LIMIT

Connecticut police arrested 19 year old man speeding at 132 miles per hour. The officer saw the car on I-91 speeding and attempted a traffic stop, but the car sped up and drove more reckless than before. Because of the dangerous lane changing, the officer stopped the pursuit of the vehicle. The troopers were able to get ahold of the man, when he admitted he was late to a job interview. He was arrested on 9 charges, and released on a $2500 bond.

Boner Candidate #2: USE IT FOR HOT DOGS. USE IT FOR CHICKENS. DON’T USE IT FOR ID.

TSA had came out to say that they are done with people using their Costco Membership card as a form of ID. The security’s official Facebook account posted , “We love hotdogs & rotisserie chickens as much as the next person, but please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID because it absolutely does not”. Starting on May 7th, real state issued IDs will be required.

Boner Candidate #3: SPRAY AWAY THE COQUI.

Outrage has erupted on Reddit when a user asked if there is a product to keep the Coqui quiet. The Coqui are a species of frog native to Puerto Rico, and their sounds are a comfort to the locals. There are 17 types of Coqui, 3 extinct and 4 are endangered. The Reddit user mentioned that they overheard owners of an Airbnb that sprayed a substance on the outside of their house to keep their property quiet for tourists. The Puerto Ricans response’s have been loud and, moving to protect the voices in the night.

