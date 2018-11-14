Big Names Line Up For Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Some of the biggest names in rock will be taking part in a tribute concert for the late, great Chris Cornell early next year. I Am the Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell will be held January 16th in L.A., featuring members of Soundgarden, Audioslave, and Temple of the Dog. Bands like Metallica and Foo Fighters will also be part of the show, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation.