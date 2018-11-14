U2 Ends Tour On Cryptic Note

Did audiences in Berlin just witness the end of U2? While wrapping the final show of their “Experience + Innocence” tour, the Irish rockers left the stage on a cryptic note. At one point, frontman Bono noted the band’s 40 years together, telling the Mercedes-Benz Arena crowd, “We’re going away now.” While internet panic about their fate started to set in, fan account U2gigs urges calm, tweeting, “Every tour I’ve covered, right back to Vertigo, every final gig is the same: mass panic that this is the last gig… Ten bucks says I’ll be covering another gig with you folks sometime down the track.”

U2 may return, perhaps planning something celebrating the 40th anniversary of their album Boy or the 30th anniversary of Achtung Baby.