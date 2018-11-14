Limp Bizkit Will Work On New Studio Album

Limp Bizkit had planned to put out a new record the next year following the release of 2011’s Gold Cobra, but tensions and infighting caused a bit of a hiatus. On Tuesday, Wes Borland revealed they’ve put aside their differences and will return to the studio to work on what was originally set to be called, Stampede of the Disco Elephants. Posting to Instagram, the nu-metal guitarist shared a video of him warming up for the sessions.

In a bit of sad news, Borland and frontman Fred Durst have both been affected by the California wildfires, with Borland detailing the equipment he lost in the blaze and Durst telling fans that his house burned up.