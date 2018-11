Eagles of Death Metal Frontman Hit By Car

Glad to find out Jesse Hughes is ok after revealing to fans that he was hit by a car. The Eagles of Death Metal frontman let the news slip while marking the third anniversary of the terrorist attack during their show at the Bataclan in Paris. Hughes shared a note in French to his Instagram on Tuesday, saying that he wanted to be in the city, as he has been every year since, but the extent of his injuries made it impossible. According to the post, Hughes was hit from behind while on his motorcycle, and thrown into a car, causing concussion symptoms and whiplash. Doctors told him he wasn’t allowed to fly while he recovers.

