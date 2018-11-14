Music

Blink-182 Joins Fight Against California Blaze

Considering their latest album is called “California,” it should be no surprise that the members of Blink-182 are willing to give the shirts off their backs to help out the state. Well, almost. The trio is selling a limited edition T-shirt to help raise money for the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund for the California Wildfires. The shirt, priced at $14.90, will only be available through November 19. It can be ordered on blink182merch.com.

