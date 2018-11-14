Blink-182 Joins Fight Against California Blaze

Considering their latest album is called “California,” it should be no surprise that the members of Blink-182 are willing to give the shirts off their backs to help out the state. Well, almost. The trio is selling a limited edition T-shirt to help raise money for the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund for the California Wildfires. The shirt, priced at $14.90, will only be available through November 19. It can be ordered on blink182merch.com.

We’re raising money to help those affected by the wildfires in California. All proceeds go to the Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund – California Wildfires. Shop Now:https://t.co/OvQeiV2ShN Thank you for your support! — stuffing and marked potatoes 🏳️‍🌈 (@markhoppus) November 13, 2018