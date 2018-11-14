Boner Fight for November 14th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I’M HERE TO TELL YOU SOMEONE STOLE MY BONG
A man has been arrested after he drove his pickup truck into a courthouse in Mississippi. News outlets reported that the Gulfport Police Department said in a news release that 28-year-old Keith Cavalier told officers he intentionally crashed into the Harrison County Courthouse early Saturday because it was the best way to let them know his drug paraphernalia had been stolen. No one was hurt. Cavalier has been charged with driving under the influence and malicious mischief because of damage to the building. The Gulfport man is being held in the county jail. It was not known if he has an attorney yet. County offices were closed Monday for Veterans Day.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: THE CEREBRAL PALSY BRIDGE
Canadian police are investigating after a boy with cerebral palsy was forced to lie down in a stream so students could walk over him. A Facebook video viewed 300,000 times shows 14-year-old Brett Corbett acting as a human bridge across the waterway outside Nova Scotia’s Glace Bay High School as a female student steps on his back without getting wet. “It started as a dare. But then someone threatened to push me,” Brett tells the CBC. “He was told if he didn’t get in, he would be thrown in … so he felt he had no choice,” adds mom Terri McEachern. She tells the Washington Post a total of three students walked on her son during the Nov. 7 incident, leaving her heartbroken. She wasn’t the only one. “Parents; you failed this generation,” a family friend captioned the video he uploaded.
