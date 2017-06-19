Bill Frost on TV for June 19th, 2017

Better Call Saul (Season 3 Finale, Monday June 19, AMC)
Wrecked (Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday June 20, TBS)
Fargo (Season 3 Finale, Wednesday June 21, FX)
The Gong Show (Series Debut, Thursday June 22, ABC)
The Mist (Series Debut, Thursday June 22, Spike)
GLOW (Series Debut, Friday June 23, Netflix)
Playing House (Season 3 Premiere, Friday June 23, USA)
Preacher (Season 2 Premiere, Sunday June 25, AMC)
