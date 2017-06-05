Bill Frost on TV for June 5th, 2017

The Jim Jeffries Show (Series Debut, Tuesday June 6, Comedy Central)
Queen of the South (Season 2 Premiere, Thursday June 8, USA)
Orange Is the New Black (Season 5 Premiere, Friday June 9, Netflix)
Dark Matter (Season 3 Premiere, Friday June 9, Syfy)
Wynonna Earp (Season 2 Premiere, Friday June 9, Syfy)
Orphan Black (Season 5 Premiere, Saturday June 10, BBC America)
Idiotsitter (Season 2 Premiere, Saturday June 10, Comedy Central)
The Tony Awards (Special, Sunday June 11, CBS)
Claws (Series Debut, Sunday June 11, TNT)
Jordan Klepper Solves Guns (Special, Sunday June 11, Comedy Central)
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.