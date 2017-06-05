Geek News on the Radio for June 5th, 2017

Wonder Woman is a box office giant

The numbers are in for Wonder Woman’s first weekend, and they’re even bigger than the projections. With $100.5 million in North America and an additional $122.5 million internationally, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman can boast the biggest-ever opening weekend for a film directed by a woman, Variety reports. With a budget of $150 million (which it has already more than recouped), Wonder Woman was already the most expensive film ever directed by a woman.

Dan Aykroyd Blames Director Paul Feig for ‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot: “It Cost Too Much”

Sony Pictures has refuted Dan Aykroyd’s version of events, saying that the reshoots he referred to actually cost between $3 million and $4 million, and not the $30 million to $40 million Aykroyd described on Britain’s Channel 4 earlier today. That does sound like a lot of money for reshoots. Paul Feig, who directed last summer’s Ghostbusters reboot, “will not be back on the Sony lot anytime soon,” actor and star of the original Dan Aykroyd told Britain’s Channel 4 on Sunday.

Harvard University to offer Game of Thrones-themed history class As if we needed any more evidence that Game of Thrones was one of the world’s most popular shows, this fall, Harvard University will be offering a Game of Thrones-themed medieval history class. Per Time, the course will be titled “The Real Game of Thrones: From Modern Myths to Medieval Models.” According to a course description, it will consider both the Song of Ice and Fire novels by George R.R. Martin and the HBO adaption, looking at how the show “echoes and adapts, as well as distorts the history and culture of the ‘medieval world’ of Eurasia from c. 400 to 1500 CE.” Read More