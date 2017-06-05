Geek News on the Radio for June 5th, 2017

Wonder Woman is a box office giant
The numbers are in for Wonder Woman’s first weekend, and they’re even bigger than the projections. With $100.5 million in North America and an additional $122.5 million internationally, Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman can boast the biggest-ever opening weekend for a film directed by a woman, Variety reports. With a budget of $150 million (which it has already more than recouped), Wonder Woman was already the most expensive film ever directed by a woman.
Dan Aykroyd Blames Director Paul Feig for ‘Ghostbusters’ Reboot: “It Cost Too Much”
Harvard University to offer Game of Thrones-themed history class
As if we needed any more evidence that Game of Thrones was one of the world’s most popular shows, this fall, Harvard University will be offering a Game of Thrones-themed medieval history class. Per Time, the course will be titled “The Real Game of Thrones: From Modern Myths to Medieval Models.” According to a course description, it will consider both the Song of Ice and Fire novels by George R.R. Martin and the HBO adaption, looking at how the show “echoes and adapts, as well as distorts the history and culture of the ‘medieval world’ of Eurasia from c. 400 to 1500 CE.”
