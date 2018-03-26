Bill Frost on TV for March 26th, 2018

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling (Documentary, Monday March 26, HBO)
Roseanne (Return/Season 10 Premiere, Tuesday March 27, ABC)
Splitting Up Together (Series Debut, Tuesday March 27, ABC)
Alex Inc. (Series Debut, Wednesday March 28, ABC)
Siren (Series Debut, Thursday March 29, Freeform)
Nobodies (Season 2 Premiere, Thursday March 29, Paramount Network)
Grace vs. Abrams (Series Debut, Thursday March 29, A&E)
New Wave: Dare to Be Different (Documentary, Friday March 30, Showtime)
A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 2 Premiere, Friday March 30, Netflix)
Jesus Christ Superstar Live (Special, Sunday April 1, NBC)
