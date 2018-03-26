Geek News on the Radio for March 26th, 2018

Black Panther Success Has Theater Owners Demanding More Diversity

The success of both Marvel’s Black Panther and Warner Bros.’ Wonder Woman has lead to theater owners starting a push for superhero diversity in Hollywood. John Fithian, the head of the National Theater Owners Association (NATO) reveals in a new interview that theater owners have been pushing for more diversity for quite some time now, and now with Black Panther and Wonder Woman both greatly exceeding their box office expectations throughout their theatrical run, it may be the right time to introduce more diverse heroes. Here’s what Fithian had to say in a recent interview, stating that owners also want more diversity in terms of spreading out the release dates, since Black Panther is easily on track to earn $1 billion worldwide, despite debuting in February.

Marvel offers Black Panther animated mini-series on YouTube for free

Following the theatrical movie’s huge success is Marvel’s decision to launch Black Panther the animated series on YouTube for free. The animated show was made in 2011 and is only comprised of six episodes, making it more of a mini-series, one that spans 120 minutes. That makes it just a tiny big longer than the theatrical movie, which launched in mid-February.

Disneyland set to exterminate ‘a bug’s land’ from California Adventure

Disneyland is squashing its bugs in favor of Marvel superheroes, as it plans to replace the “a bug’s land” at Disney California Adventure theme park in Anaheim with a new “land” devoted to Marvel comic characters. In a move that had been rumored for some time, Disney announced on Tuesday that the new Marvel land slated to open in 2020 will be anchored by the revamped Guardians of the Galaxy ride, replacing the cute-bug-based attractions area that appealed mostly to little kids.

‘Deadpool’ animated series scrapped after Donald Glover and Stephen Glover back out

Fans excited for FX Network’s animated “Deadpool” TV series will be disappointed to learn that the network is no longer moving forward with the show after producer and star Donald Glover and writer Stephen Glover backed out. The network announced the news on Tuesday noting that it decided to part ways with the project after the writing duo, who are also brothers, left the project due to “creative differences.”

In an Odd Turn of Events, an NFL Legend Rescued Stan Lee’s Dog

The 95-year-old Stan Lee has had an eventful few months, with reports of his finances in disarray, possible elder abuse, and accusations of sexual harassment on the part of the man himself. Now, by some strange happenstance, Stan Lee’s miniature pomeranian, Charlotte, went missing and happened to be recovered…by NFL legend Jim Brown.

