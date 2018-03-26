Boner Fight for March 26th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: WHY DON’T YOU KIDS TAKE A CPR CLASS?

Washington (CNN) CNN commentator and former Pennsylvania GOP Sen. Rick Santorum on Sunday suggested students protesting for gun control legislation would be better served by taking CPR classes and preparing for active shooter scenarios. "How about kids instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations that when there is a violent shooter that you can actually respond to that," Santorum said on CNN's "State of the Union." Santorum's comments came a day after protesters assembled at March for Our Lives events in Washington and across the country to demand gun control legislation in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Boner Candidate #2: OR WAS HE JUST BEING A DOUCHE?

Police say the man wasn’t breaking the law. He just walked into a convenience store to get a drink. But he did it with a rifle strapped to his shoulder. A 21-year-old man walked into a Maverik gas station, 9217 Ranches Parkway in Eagle Mountain, on March 14 carrying an AR-15 along with a handgun in a holster on his side, both visible to the public. The man did not make any threats and did not point his weapons at anyone, said Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon. He told deputies he was “exercising his Second Amendment right and open carrying to promote gun awareness.” Yet nearby Rockwell Charter High School and Black Ridge Elementary were temporarily locked down while deputies responded to the store to figure out what was going on.

