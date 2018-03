SLCPUNX! This week, Jon Smith did something NEVER done on FM radio before!

We played a FULL HOUR of PUNK RAWK COVER SONGS

A full hour dude. All songs made famous from other bands! Hopefully you were able to listen! If not, here’s what you missed.

PENNYWISE – STAND BY ME

AUTHORITY ZERO – MEXICAN RADIO

GOLDFINGER – 99 RED BALOONS

NO USE FOR A NAME – ENJOY THE SILENCE

REEL BIG FISH – TAKE ON ME

DOWN BY LAW – 500 MILES

TOY DOLLS – LIVIN’ LA VIDA LOCA

ME FIRST AND THE GIMMIE GIMMIES

SUICIDE MACHINES – WHAT I LIKE ABOUT YOU

THE TRANSPLANTS – BAGGY TROUSERS

SOCIAL DISTORTION – RING OF FIRE

STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO – HELL

GOOD RIDDANCE – COME DANCING

MY SUPERHERO – GROOVY KIND OF LOVE

RISE AGAINST – ANYWAY YOU WANT IT

GUTTERMOUTH – HAPPY LOVING COUPLES

UNWRITTEN LAW – GOODY TWO SHOES