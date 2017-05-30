Bill Frost on TV for May 30th, 2017

House of Cards (Tuesday May 30, Netflix, Season 5 premiere)
Animal Kingdom (Tuesday May 30, TNT, Season 2 premiere)
America’s Got Talent (Tuesday May 30, NBC, Season 12 premiere)
World of Dance (Tuesday May 30, NBC, new reality competition series)
The Carmichael Show (Wednesday May 31, NBC, Season 3 premiere)
Kingdom (Wednesday May 31, DirecTV/Audience, Season 3 premiere)
Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ (Thursday June 1, Seeso, Season 3 premiere)
Nashville (Thursday June 1, CMT, Season 5 summer premiere)
Flaked (Friday June 2, Netflix, Season 2 premiere)
American Ninja Warrior (Friday June 2, NBC, Season 6 premiere)
Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly (Sunday June 4, NBC, new newsmagazine series)
I’m Dying Up Here (Sunday June 4, Showtime, new comedy series)
Fear the Walking Dead (Sunday June 4, AMC, Season 3 premiere)
Decker: Unsealed (Sunday June 4, Adult Swim, Season 2 premiere)
