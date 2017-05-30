Geek News on the Radio for May 30th, 2017

Footage from Disney’s new Guardians of the Galaxy ride is already on YouTube

Fans have been waiting up to seven hours to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout. You can enjoy parts of the ride for free right now, thanks to a handful of videos uploaded the YouTube. The new ride, which controversially replaced Tower of Terror in Disney’s California Adventures theme park, opened this weekend. But in recent weeks, some members of the press had a chance to preview the ride, including one person who rode it a whopping 16 times over the course of a day and a half. The queue, pre-show, and ride itself were filmed by YouTube channels SoCal Attractions 360 and Inside the Magic.

Read More

Universal Sets ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ for 2019

The studio also revealed it is branding its monsters shared universe as Dark Universe. Universal on Monday announced a date for Bride of Frankenstein and debuted the first photo of the stars it has assembled for its shared universe, the newly titled Dark Universe.

Read More

‘The Witcher’ Netflix Series Primer: What You Need To Know About Geralt Being Adapted (Again)

But The Witcher was a series of fantasy books written by Andrzej Sapkowskit long before it was a game! With five novels and two short story collections (none of which, humorously, are called The Witcher) set in this world of monsters and monster hunters, there is a ton of material to mine for a TV series.

Read More