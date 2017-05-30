Boner Fight for May 30th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1:

WHAT? DO PEOPLE THINK BEFORE THEY TWEET?

Takuma Sato’s Indy 500 victory prompted a Denver sportswriter to send an insensitive tweet. The Denver Post on Monday said a sportswriter was no longer an employee of the paper after he tweeted his discomfort with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis500 during Memorial Day weekend. On Sunday Takuma Sato became the first driver from Japan to win the iconic race, prompting Terry Frei to dispatch this controversial missive:

Boner Candidate #2: IF THE GENTLEMAN TRIES ANYTHING I WILL PUT A BULLET IN HIS HEAD

A Republican lawmaker in Texas responded to protests over an anti-immigrant law restricting sanctuary city policies by calling U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials on the participants. State Rep. Matt Rinaldi (R) said in a statement that he called ICE because several of the protesters, who filled the Texas House gallery and briefly drowned out proceedings with loud chanting, held signs saying, "I am illegal and here to stay." "We called law enforcement trying to incentivize them to leave the House," Rinaldi told the Texas Tribune. "They were disrupting. They were breaking the law."