Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of May 31st

•Utah Pride Festival Kick Off

Pride elevated! The 2017 Utah Pride Festival kicks off today and runs through Sunday featuring the parade, which kicks off at 10 a.m. It’s the biggest party Utah has all year so show up in a good mood and be ready to have an amazing time. There’s music, a 5k, panels, the Youth Pride Dance, films, the festival itself and more. Have a great time!

•Face to Face at Urban Lounge

Get to the Urban Lounge and get some punk on you. Since returning from their self-imposed hiatus in 2008, face to face has been on a tear, touring worldwide and writing tons of new music; Protection is their third full-length in five years, outpacing the output of many of their peers and devotees alike. face to face still has a lot to say, and the band has no plans on slowing down.

•Oh Land & Wild Belle at Ogden Twilight

Ogden Twilight kicks off its season with Danish singer-songwriter Oh Land at the Ogden Amphitheatre. If you bought a ticket you can ride Frontrunner for free. After the show, make sure you enjoy the good and drinks Ogden has to offer, but don’t miss your train back home. Local favorite RKDN will be the opening band, so get there early.

•Downtown Farmer’s Market Kick-Off Party at Squatters

Join the Downtown Farmers Market for a gathering of local growers, food purveyors and Market supporters as we preview the upcoming season and support your Market. The evening promises to be filled with all of the things that make the Market great—local food, live music, art and craft libations. Tickets are limited, and you don’t want to miss this party!

•8th Annual Miss City Weekly Pride Pageant at Metro Music Hall

Watch as the most talented up-and-comers in drag compete for the crown and title of Miss City Weekly. Over $1000 of cash and prizes will be awarded to our 8th annual queen! Including a year’s supply of Five Wives Vodka, VIP season passes toTwilight Concert Series and much more!

Only a couple of weeks away from our 8th annual Miss City Weekly pride pageant. Hosted by @mrjasoncozmo. $10 in advance at cityweeklystore.com.

•Friday Night Flicks at Liberty Park

The movie should start around 9 p.m., so bring your blankets and snack. “Ghostbusters” will be shown. I really hope they are showing this one and not the travesty of a film released last year.

•Ogden Music Festival 2017

Celebrating 10 years, the Ogden Music Festival has grown into just the kind of thing you’re looking for to start your summer off on a high note, whether its high, lonesome bluegrass or some hot licks on the fiddle.

•Adventure Hunt

Adventure Hunt is a fun and adventurous modern day treasure hunt to win GoPros, loads of adventure gear and a free trip to Panama for two! You’ll be adventuring all over Salt Lake City and the surrounding area completing epic challenges to earn clues that will lead you and your teammate to buried treasure!

•Bug Fest at the Natural History Museum of Utah

We will have hands-on activities for kids, specimens on display from the collection, resident experts available to answer questions, and lectures from leading researchers on the tiny creatures that run the world.

•USA vs. Venezuela at Rio Tinto

I thought they did this in Spanish Fork, but okay. On May 27th in Ogden, the world’s happiest transformational event will take place. Holi represents the arrival of spring and the passing of winter. A magnificent sight to any passerby, vibrant colors infuse the air. Color-goers often wear white to make the colors even more vibrant, but wear what you want! The Festival of Colors is a festival of singing, dancing, color-throwing, but it also creates community, harmony, and personal transformation. Come bury your hatchets and throw your worries to the wind!

•Modest Mouse at The Complex

I can’t think of a better way to spend family home evening.

