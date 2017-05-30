Life

X96 I.P.O. | May 28, 2017

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Flor “Heart”
  • Lorde “Green Light (Chromeo Remix)
  • Gorillaz “Andromeda”
  • Local Natives “The Only Heirs”
  • Andrew McMahon in the Wildreness “So Close”
  • Alt-J “Adaline”
  • LCD Soundsystem “Call the Police”
  • Saint Motel “Destroyer”
  • Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”
  • Foster the People “Doing It For the Money”
  • Feed Me “Existential Crisis”
  • K. Flay “High Enough”

