X96 I.P.O. | May 28, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Flor “Heart”
- Lorde “Green Light (Chromeo Remix)
- Gorillaz “Andromeda”
- Local Natives “The Only Heirs”
- Andrew McMahon in the Wildreness “So Close”
- Alt-J “Adaline”
- LCD Soundsystem “Call the Police”
- Saint Motel “Destroyer”
- Imagine Dragons “Whatever It Takes”
- Foster the People “Doing It For the Money”
- Feed Me “Existential Crisis”
- K. Flay “High Enough”
