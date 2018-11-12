Bill Frost on TV for November 12th, 2018

She-Ra & The Princesses of Power (Reboot Premiere, Tuesday Nov 13, Netflix)

From Netflix: “From Eisner Award-winning author and executive producer Noelle Stevenson (Lumberjanes, Nimona) comes a modern take on the ’80s girl power icon for a new generation of young fans. The trailblazing property originally debuted in 1985 to satisfy overwhelming demand for a female lead fantasy series. With Stevenson’s unique voice at the helm, fans are in store for an epic and timely tale that celebrates female friendship and empowerment, led by a warrior princess tailor-made for today. Voices include AJ Michalka and Sandra Oh.”

SuperMansion Thanksgiving Special: A Prayer for Mr. T (Special, Thursday Nov 15, Sony Crackle)

From Sony Crackle: “The annual Thanksgiving turkey competition between Titanium Rex (Bryan Cranston) and Dr. Devizo (Chris Pine) goes awry when Rex’s turkey transforms into a nightmarish bird monster whose eggs hatch additional freakish bird creatures at an alarming rate. Lex (Jillian Bell) aims to prove herself worthy of a seat at the grown-ups’ table while Black Saturn (Tucker Gilmore) brings The Groaner (Zeb Wells) to his family’s mansion for a traditional Wheelihan Thanksgiving dinner, complete with snobby gherkins and snobbier guests.”

Narcos: Mexico (Season 4 Premiere, Friday Nov 16, Netflix)

From Netflix: “Season 4 will explore the origins of the modern drug war by going back to its roots, beginning at a time when the Mexican trafficking world was a loose and disorganized confederation of independent growers and dealers. Witness the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) takes the helm, unifying traffickers in order to build an empire. When DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña) moves his wife and young son from California to Guadalajara to take on a new post, he quickly learns that his assignment will be more challenging than he ever could have imagined. As Kiki garners intelligence on Félix and becomes more entangled in his mission, a tragic chain of events unfold, affecting the drug trade and the war against it for years to come.”

The Bisexual (Series Debut, Friday Nov 16, Hulu)

From Hulu: “Fresh from winning the Grand Jury prize at Sundance, Desiree Akhavan (The Miseducation of Cameron Post, Appropriate Behavior) stars in, directs and co-writes (with Cecilia Frugiuele) The Bisexual, a six-part dramedy which offers a raw, funny, unapologetic take on bisexuality and the comic misconceptions surrounding it.”

Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle (Documentary, Saturday Nov 17, Sundance)

From Sundance: “Airing in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the Jonestown massacre that claimed the lives of more than 900 people, the two-night special event paints a picture of Jim Jones’ transformation from charismatic preacher and champion of civil rights into egomaniacal demagogue who led the biggest mass suicide in American history. Based on the best-selling book by investigative journalist Jeff Guinn, and featuring archival footage – including secret FBI and CIA recordings, unreleased photographs and previously classified documents – Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle will attempt to answer the questions how? and why? The definitive account also includes new interviews with survivors and Jones family members.”

Enemies: The President, Justice & The FBI (Documentary, Sunday Nov 18, Showtime)

From Showtime: “As the ongoing clashes between the Trump administration, the Department of Justice and the FBI continue to make headlines, Showtime will premiere a new documentary series from Oscar and Emmy award-winning director Alex Gibney. Enemies: The President, Justice & The FBI will provide an in-depth look into the long history of conflict between American presidents and the FBI.”