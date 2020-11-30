Bill Frost on TV for November 30th, 2020

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults (Docuseries, Thursday Dec 3, HBO Max)
The Hardy Boys (New Series, Friday Dec 4, Hulu)
Selena (New Series, Friday Dec 4, Netflix)
The Great British Baking Show: The Holidays (Season 3, Friday Dec 4, Netflix)
Big Mouth (Season 4, Friday Dec 4, Netflix)
‘
Shameless (Season 11, Sunday Dec 6, Showtime)
Your Honor (New Series, Sunday Dec 6, Showtime)
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.