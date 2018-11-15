Billy Idol Is Now A US Citizen

Billy Idol was born in England and spent a few years growing up on Long Island before returning home. But he wasn’t a US citizen until now. The British rocker made it official on Wednesday, holding an American flag while standing before a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services shared photos from the ceremony on their social media, congratulating Idol, writing, “It’s a nice day for a naturalization ceremony.”

If you’re looking to catch the “White Wedding” singer on stage, head to Vegas next year, where he is setting up a 10-date residency at the Palms Casino Resort.