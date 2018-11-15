Coldplay to Return Next Year With ‘Surprising’ New Album

Coldplay collaborator and friend Mat Whitecross says the band is getting set to return in 2019 and they’re not coming emptyhanded. Having just released the historical look at Coldplay titled A Headful of Dreams, Whitecross is revealing that the band will be getting back in the studio in 2019. Whitecross talked with NME about the bands sabbatical. “They’ve never done that before. I don’t know if you can call Chris [Martin] a workaholic because he loves what he does; he’s in and out of the studio writing three or four songs a day.”

As for the direction the band will be taking things, Whitecross says: “I’ve heard a few things and filmed a few bits of them talking about it, but I don’t think I’m allowed to share anything. It’s interesting.”